News & Insights

Stocks

Rotork plc Advances Share Buyback Program

May 23, 2024 — 12:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has announced the buyback of 95,364 of its own ordinary shares on 23 May 2024, following the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting earlier in the year. These shares, acquired as part of a previously announced share buyback programme, are to be canceled, which may have an impact on the company’s share value and outstanding shares. Up to this date, Rotork plc has purchased a total of 3,558,222 ordinary shares, leaving 857,733,308 shares in issue post-transaction.

For further insights into GB:ROR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTOXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.