Rotork plc Advances Share Buyback Program

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has announced the buyback of 95,364 of its own ordinary shares on 23 May 2024, following the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting earlier in the year. These shares, acquired as part of a previously announced share buyback programme, are to be canceled, which may have an impact on the company’s share value and outstanding shares. Up to this date, Rotork plc has purchased a total of 3,558,222 ordinary shares, leaving 857,733,308 shares in issue post-transaction.

For further insights into GB:ROR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.