Rotork plc Advances Share Buyback Plan

May 30, 2024 — 12:54 pm EDT

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has continued its share buyback program by purchasing 94,144 of its own ordinary shares on May 30, 2024, with the intention to cancel them, as part of an initiative announced earlier that year. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 335 to 341 pence, contributing to a total of 3,929,125 shares repurchased since March 21, 2024. Post-transaction, Rotork plc’s total number of ordinary shares in issue will be 857,362,405.

