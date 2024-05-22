News & Insights

Rotork plc Advances Share Buyback Plan

May 22, 2024 — 01:20 pm EDT

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 95,114 ordinary shares on May 22, 2024, with the intention to cancel them, reflecting confidence in the company’s financial position. Following these transactions, the company’s total outstanding shares will decrease, with no shares held in treasury. This move comes as part of a larger buyback initiative that has seen Rotork buy back over 3.4 million shares since March 21, 2024.

