Rotork plc Advances Share Buyback Plan

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 95,114 ordinary shares on May 22, 2024, with the intention to cancel them, reflecting confidence in the company’s financial position. Following these transactions, the company’s total outstanding shares will decrease, with no shares held in treasury. This move comes as part of a larger buyback initiative that has seen Rotork buy back over 3.4 million shares since March 21, 2024.

For further insights into GB:ROR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.