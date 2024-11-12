News & Insights

Rotork Executives Participate in Share Incentive Plan

November 12, 2024 — 07:47 am EST

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has announced that its Chief Technology Officer, Ross Pascoe, and Managing Director of Water & Power, Metin Gerceker, participated in the company’s HMRC approved Share Incentive Plan by purchasing shares at 323.60 pence each on the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of the company’s ongoing share purchase arrangements, reflecting managerial confidence in the firm’s prospects. Such transactions are in compliance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, indicating transparency and adherence to financial norms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

