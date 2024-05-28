Rotork Continues Share Buyback, Cancels Shares

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 91,745 ordinary shares for cancellation, as part of a previously announced initiative. This transaction, conducted at varying market prices, is a continuation of the company’s effort to buy back 3,742,120 shares since March 21, 2024, reflecting its commitment to shareholder value. Following this buyback, Rotork’s total shares in issue stand at 857,549,410.

