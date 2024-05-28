News & Insights

Stocks

Rotork Continues Share Buyback, Cancels Shares

May 28, 2024 — 12:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 91,745 ordinary shares for cancellation, as part of a previously announced initiative. This transaction, conducted at varying market prices, is a continuation of the company’s effort to buy back 3,742,120 shares since March 21, 2024, reflecting its commitment to shareholder value. Following this buyback, Rotork’s total shares in issue stand at 857,549,410.

For further insights into GB:ROR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTOXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.