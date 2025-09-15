Markets

Rotork Completes Fourth Tranche; Launches GBP 10 Mln Fifth Phase Of Share Buyback Programme

September 15, 2025 — 03:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Rotork plc (ROR.L, RTOXF), an actuator manufacturer and flow control company, on Monday announced that it has completed the fourth tranche of its 50 million pounds share buyback programme on September 12.

The company said it will begin the fifth tranche under an irrevocable non-discretionary agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities plc on September 15, running no later than October 31.

The tranche will have an aggregate purchase price of up to 10 million pounds, excluding expenses, and all repurchased shares will be cancelled.

The company added that the programme is consistent with its capital allocation policy and Growth+ strategy.

Rotork is currently trading, 0.21% higher at 345.73 on the London Stock Exchange.

