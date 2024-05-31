News & Insights

Rotork Announces Total Voting Rights Count

May 31, 2024

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

As of May 31, 2024, Rotork plc, a company known for its expertise in fluid flow and motion control, has announced its issued share capital consists of 857,641,155 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote. Shareholders may use this total number of voting rights as a reference for mandatory disclosures regarding their shareholding changes. For further information about the company and its corporate governance, Rotork directs interested parties to its website.

