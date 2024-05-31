Rotork Announces Total Voting Rights Count

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

As of May 31, 2024, Rotork plc, a company known for its expertise in fluid flow and motion control, has announced its issued share capital consists of 857,641,155 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote. Shareholders may use this total number of voting rights as a reference for mandatory disclosures regarding their shareholding changes. For further information about the company and its corporate governance, Rotork directs interested parties to its website.

For further insights into GB:ROR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.