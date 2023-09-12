News & Insights

Rothschild owners' bid to delist company crosses 90% threshold

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 12, 2023 — 08:23 am EDT

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The majority owners of Rothschild & Co ROTH.PA are now in control of shares representing 96% of the French bank's capital and voting rights, watchdog AMF said in a filing on Tuesday, paving the way for the company to be delisted from the Paris market.

Trading of Rothschild shares will remain suspended until squeeze-out proceedings are implemented, the AMF said.

The Rothschild family, one of finance's most storied dynasties, had announced in February its plans to take Rothschild & Co private.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, family holding Concordia said the squeeze-out would start soon and that it would request AMF to proceed with the delisting.

The bank, best known for its deal-making division that once employed French President Emmanuel Macron, has grown over the last three decades beyond pure advisory for mergers and acquisitions and into wealth management, private equity and debt financing.

ROTH

