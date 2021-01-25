Cryptocurrencies

Rothschild Investment Adds to Grayscale Bitcoin Holdings

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Rothschild Investment Corp. headquarters at 311 S. Wacker Drive, in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago-based Rothschild Investment Corporation recently increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to 30,454 shares, a 24% increase from October.

  • The institutional investment manager of $1.4 billion disclosed Monday its shares in the trust were worth $975,000 at the end of 2020.
  • Rothschild Investment first bought shares of Grayscale’s bitcoin vehicle in 2017 but appeared to have exited that position shortly after. It began buying again in 2019.
  • Grayscale is owned by CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group.

