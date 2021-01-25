Rothschild Investment Adds to Grayscale Bitcoin Holdings
Chicago-based Rothschild Investment Corporation recently increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to 30,454 shares, a 24% increase from October.
- The institutional investment manager of $1.4 billion disclosed Monday its shares in the trust were worth $975,000 at the end of 2020.
- Rothschild Investment first bought shares of Grayscale’s bitcoin vehicle in 2017 but appeared to have exited that position shortly after. It began buying again in 2019.
- Grayscale is owned by CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group.
Related Stories
- More Institutional Investors Are Buying Ether, Seeing It as a Store of Value
- Bitcoin Sells Off on Bearish Sentiment, Yellen Worries
- Bitcoin’s Price Must Pass $40K to Halt Exodus of Traders: JPMorgan Analysts
- Grayscale Raises $700M+ in a Day, Its Largest Daily Asset Raise Ever
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- China’s Blockchain-Based Service Network to Integrate Central Bank Digital Currency
- Pirated Academic Database Sci-Hub Is Now on the ‘Uncensorable Web’
- Grayscale Raises $700M+ in a Day, Its Largest Daily Asset Raise Ever
- Biden Confirms Crypto-Savvy Gary Gensler Will Lead Financial Policy Transition Team