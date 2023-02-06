Rothschild family plans to take its Paris-listed investment bank private

By Mathieu Rosemain

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Rothschild family is seeking to take its Paris-listed investment bank private, Rothschild & Co ROTH.PA said on Monday, sending the shares up by almost 17%.

Concordia, the family-owned holding and Rothschild & Co's largest shareholder, is poised to file a tender offer for the investment bank's shares at 48 euros each, Rothschild said in a statement.

The price represents a premium of 19% compared to Rothschild & Co's previous closing stock price as of Friday, at 40.25 euros.

Rothschild's shares were up by 16.5% at 1008 GMT at 46.9 euros per share, valuing the group at 3.6 billion euros ($3.88 billion).

The private ownership plan will be submitted to shareholders on May 25, the investment bank said, adding that an exceptional dividend of 8 euros per share would be paid if Concordia follows suit with its buyout offer.

The Rothschild family owns about 55% of the company's shares, according to Refinitiv.

Rothschild & Co posted revenue of 2.2 billion euros for the first nine months of 2022, with gains across all business lines from deal advisory to wealth and asset management, as per its latest earnings report.

However, the group warned of a "more challenging year" ahead, with lower deal activity and declining assets under management impacting fee income.

Rothschild & Co said it would further inform the market on the private ownership plan on Feb. 13, when it reports full-year results.

($1 = 0.9289 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain Additional reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro and Blandine Henault; editing by Silvia Aloisi and Emeia Sithole-Mtarise)

