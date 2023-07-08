Rothschild (EPA:ROTH) Price Target Increased by 6.32% to 52.33

The average one-year price target for Rothschild (EPA:ROTH) has been revised to 52.33 / share. This is an increase of 6.32% from the prior estimate of 49.22 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.46 to a high of 69.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.65% from the latest reported closing price of 46.45 / share.

Rothschild Maintains 3.01% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.01%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rothschild. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROTH is 0.36%, a decrease of 10.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.34% to 2,414K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 426K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 368K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROTH by 26.18% over the last quarter.

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 333K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares, representing a decrease of 10.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROTH by 22.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 213K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROTH by 16.42% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 141K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

