Rothschild & Co Upgrades Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Rothschild & Co upgraded their outlook for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.76% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is $289.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $213.62 to a high of $330.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.76% from its latest reported closing price of $245.55 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is 9,318MM, a decrease of 16.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies. This is an decrease of 643 owner(s) or 33.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAB is 0.23%, an increase of 20.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.83% to 162,800K shares. The put/call ratio of WAB is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,966K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,621K shares , representing an increase of 16.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 34.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,366K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,328K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 3.93% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,657K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares , representing a decrease of 9.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 7.28% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 3,559K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,689K shares , representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 3,069K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,974K shares , representing an increase of 35.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 64.53% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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