Rothschild & Co Upgrades MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2026, Rothschild & Co upgraded their outlook for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NasdaqCM:MLTX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.72% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is $22.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 33.72% from its latest reported closing price of $16.68 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics. This is an decrease of 80 owner(s) or 29.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLTX is 0.22%, an increase of 32.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.59% to 58,042K shares. The put/call ratio of MLTX is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 19,751K shares representing 27.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 4,610K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 4,355K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,994K shares , representing an increase of 54.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 169.05% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,481K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,096K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 99.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 34,034.50% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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