Rothschild & Co Upgrades GE Vernova (GEV)

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, Rothschild & Co upgraded their outlook for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) from Sell to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.85% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for GE Vernova is $861.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $428.69 to a high of $1,141.35. The average price target represents an increase of 3.85% from its latest reported closing price of $829.95 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GE Vernova is 38,694MM, an increase of 1.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,107 funds or institutions reporting positions in GE Vernova. This is an decrease of 491 owner(s) or 13.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEV is 0.35%, an increase of 17.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.73% to 213,273K shares. The put/call ratio of GEV is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,344K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,748K shares , representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 86.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,249K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,180K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 44.47% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,493K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Coatue Management holds 3,370K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,634K shares , representing a decrease of 7.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 2,819K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,877K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEV by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.