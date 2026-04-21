Rothschild & Co Upgrades Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Rothschild & Co upgraded their outlook for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.60% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Colgate-Palmolive is $97.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.60% from its latest reported closing price of $81.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Colgate-Palmolive is 19,517MM, a decrease of 4.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,919 funds or institutions reporting positions in Colgate-Palmolive. This is an decrease of 905 owner(s) or 32.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CL is 0.16%, an increase of 38.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.03% to 671,771K shares. The put/call ratio of CL is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 31,187K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,342K shares , representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 3.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22,104K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,799K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 2.92% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 10,904K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 10,846K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,099K shares , representing an increase of 25.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CL by 28.65% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 8,697K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,995K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CL by 13.73% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.