Rothschild & Co targets private assets market with new unit

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Rothschild & Co ROTH.PA said on Monday it had created a new private markets group within its wealth and asset management division, amid a broader push by finance firms to offer more private assets to wealthy individuals.

The Paris-listed investment bank, which is being taken private by its owners, said the new team would be led by Jessica Sellam.

Sellam previously led the bank's private markets and business development teams for France, Belgium and Monaco, the company said.

The new team will look for investment opportunities in private equity, private debt, infrastructure and real estate, the company added.

Sweden-based private equity house EQT EQTAB.STalso said this month it had launched a new strategy for private wealth clients to broaden its investor base.

Rothschild & Co's Sellam will report to the company's managing partner François Perol, the statement added.

