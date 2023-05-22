News & Insights

ROTH

Rothschild & Co targets private assets market with new unit

May 22, 2023 — 05:59 am EDT

Written by Iain Withers for Reuters ->

Adds context, further details throughout

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Rothschild & Co ROTH.PA said on Monday it had created a new private markets group within its wealth and asset management division, amid a broader push by finance firms to offer more private assets to wealthy individuals.

The Paris-listed investment bank, which is being taken private by its owners, said the new team would be led by Jessica Sellam.

Sellam previously led the bank's private markets and business development teams for France, Belgium and Monaco, the company said.

The new team will look for investment opportunities in private equity, private debt, infrastructure and real estate, the company added.

Sweden-based private equity house EQT EQTAB.STalso said this month it had launched a new strategy for private wealth clients to broaden its investor base.

Rothschild & Co's Sellam will report to the company's managing partner François Perol, the statement added.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Lawrence White)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROTH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.