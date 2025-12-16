ROTHSCHILD & CO REDBURN Upgrades L'Oréal S.A. - Depositary Receipt (LRLCY)

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, ROTHSCHILD & CO REDBURN upgraded their outlook for L'Oréal S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:LRLCY) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.69% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for L'Oréal S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $111.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.20 to a high of $177.28. The average price target represents an increase of 14.69% from its latest reported closing price of $97.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for L'Oréal S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 45,115MM, an increase of 2.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in L'Oréal S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRLCY is 0.40%, an increase of 3.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.96% to 758K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PGROX - BNY Mellon Worldwide Growth Fund, Inc. holds 205K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing a decrease of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRLCY by 8.52% over the last quarter.

SWANX - Schwab Core Equity Fund holds 141K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors holds 84K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing a decrease of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRLCY by 7.49% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 40K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRLCY by 8.73% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 39K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing a decrease of 47.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRLCY by 26.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.