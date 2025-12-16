ROTHSCHILD & CO REDBURN Upgrades L'Oréal (LRLCF)

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, ROTHSCHILD & CO REDBURN upgraded their outlook for L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.27% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for L'Oréal is $477.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $395.38 to a high of $556.48. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.27% from its latest reported closing price of $478.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for L'Oréal is 45,115MM, an increase of 2.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in L'Oréal. This is an decrease of 407 owner(s) or 88.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRLCF is 0.78%, an increase of 1.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 70.81% to 7,129K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,067K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares , representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRLCF by 3.48% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,065K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares , representing a decrease of 18.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRLCF by 3.52% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 882K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares , representing an increase of 16.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRLCF by 33.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 674K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares , representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRLCF by 7.29% over the last quarter.

CMIUX - Six Circles Managed Equity Portfolio International Unconstrained Fund holds 585K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047K shares , representing a decrease of 78.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRLCF by 48.27% over the last quarter.

