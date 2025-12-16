ROTHSCHILD & CO REDBURN Maintains Renault (RNSDF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, ROTHSCHILD & CO REDBURN maintained coverage of Renault (OTCPK:RNSDF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.55% Upside

As of July 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Renault is $60.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.38 to a high of $81.33. The average price target represents an increase of 3.55% from its latest reported closing price of $58.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Renault is 51,693MM, a decrease of 9.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renault. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNSDF is 0.15%, an increase of 23.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 36,852K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 8,517K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 2,947K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,711K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,711K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNSDF by 35.24% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Growth Fund Class 1 holds 1,689K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,683K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,683K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNSDF by 19.57% over the last quarter.

