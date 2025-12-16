ROTHSCHILD & CO REDBURN Maintains Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRHF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, ROTHSCHILD & CO REDBURN maintained coverage of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.66% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Compagnie Financière Richemont is $220.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $169.12 to a high of $279.70. The average price target represents an increase of 34.66% from its latest reported closing price of $163.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Compagnie Financière Richemont is 22,235MM, an increase of 1.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compagnie Financière Richemont. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFRHF is 0.74%, an increase of 1.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 93,741K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,669K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,546K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFRHF by 12.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,770K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,670K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFRHF by 2.23% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 4,767K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,640K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFRHF by 4.00% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 4,453K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,501K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFRHF by 14.54% over the last quarter.

Gardner Russo & Quinn holds 3,604K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,728K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFRHF by 1.05% over the last quarter.

