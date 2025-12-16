ROTHSCHILD & CO REDBURN Maintains BASF SE - Depositary Receipt (BASFY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, ROTHSCHILD & CO REDBURN maintained coverage of BASF SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:BASFY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.73% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for BASF SE - Depositary Receipt is $19.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.98 to a high of $34.17. The average price target represents an increase of 57.73% from its latest reported closing price of $12.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BASF SE - Depositary Receipt is 85,084MM, an increase of 32.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in BASF SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BASFY is 0.42%, an increase of 2.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.76% to 531K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 126K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares , representing an increase of 12.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BASFY by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 81K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing a decrease of 10.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BASFY by 13.58% over the last quarter.

CBLS - Clough Hedged Equity ETF holds 73K shares.

BLUIX - BLUEPRINT GROWTH FUND Institutional Class holds 66K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing an increase of 45.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BASFY by 78.73% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 52K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing a decrease of 15.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BASFY by 12.84% over the last quarter.

