ROTHSCHILD & CO REDBURN Maintains BASF SE (BFFAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, ROTHSCHILD & CO REDBURN maintained coverage of BASF SE (OTCPK:BFFAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.86% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for BASF SE is $57.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.15 to a high of $72.46. The average price target represents an increase of 17.86% from its latest reported closing price of $48.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BASF SE is 85,084MM, an increase of 32.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in BASF SE. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 14.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFFAF is 0.46%, an increase of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 35,352K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,956K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,637K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFFAF by 8.53% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,051K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,822K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFFAF by 10.34% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,176K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,020K shares , representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFFAF by 5.88% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,935K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,848K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFFAF by 8.31% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 1,470K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFFAF by 8.56% over the last quarter.

