Rothschild & Co Initiates Coverage of Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2025, Rothschild & Co initiated coverage of Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.87% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is $114.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $96.96 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.87% from its latest reported closing price of $100.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is 7,385MM, a decrease of 5.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,732 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zimmer Biomet Holdings. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZBH is 0.24%, an increase of 15.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.08% to 251,208K shares. The put/call ratio of ZBH is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 22,097K shares representing 11.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,564K shares , representing an increase of 11.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 10.27% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,797K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,457K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 24.17% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 14,622K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,833K shares , representing an increase of 12.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 10.90% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,772K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,362K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,300K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 27.39% over the last quarter.

