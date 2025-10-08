Rothschild & Co Initiates Coverage of Waters (WAT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Rothschild & Co initiated coverage of Waters (NYSE:WAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.00% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Waters is $362.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $318.15 to a high of $483.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.00% from its latest reported closing price of $318.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Waters is 3,291MM, an increase of 8.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waters. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAT is 0.22%, an increase of 9.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 68,452K shares. The put/call ratio of WAT is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 4,021K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,071K shares , representing an increase of 23.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 7.49% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 3,608K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,613K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 9.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,917K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,877K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 13.74% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,864K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,066K shares , representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 18.45% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,761K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,812K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 92.42% over the last quarter.

