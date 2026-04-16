Rothschild & Co Initiates Coverage of VEON - Depositary Receipt (VEON) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, Rothschild & Co initiated coverage of VEON - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:VEON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.55% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for VEON - Depositary Receipt is $77.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.56 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 41.55% from its latest reported closing price of $54.48 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for VEON - Depositary Receipt is 4,083MM, a decrease of 7.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in VEON - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 7.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VEON is 0.69%, an increase of 10.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.54% to 17,311K shares. The put/call ratio of VEON is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Exor Capital LLP holds 6,061K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,044K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEON by 8.67% over the last quarter.

Shah Capital Management holds 4,895K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,824K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEON by 5.65% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 977K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares , representing an increase of 39.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEON by 61.12% over the last quarter.

Solus Alternative Asset Management holds 887K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEON by 1.04% over the last quarter.

Panview Capital holds 515K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares , representing an increase of 19.79%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.