Rothschild & Co Initiates Coverage of Trade Desk (TTD) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Rothschild & Co initiated coverage of Trade Desk (NasdaqGM:TTD) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.28% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Trade Desk is $28.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $66.21. The average price target represents an increase of 26.28% from its latest reported closing price of $22.29 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Trade Desk is 3,111MM, an increase of 4.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 810 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trade Desk. This is an decrease of 486 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTD is 0.05%, an increase of 73.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.81% to 422,468K shares. The put/call ratio of TTD is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 28,645K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 22,443K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 14,161K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,044K shares , representing an increase of 57.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 19.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,989K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,596K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 66.94% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,728K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,660K shares , representing an increase of 35.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 14.15% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.