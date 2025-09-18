Rothschild & Co Initiates Coverage of Stryker (SYK) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2025, Rothschild & Co initiated coverage of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.24% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Stryker is $442.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $320.68 to a high of $509.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.24% from its latest reported closing price of $377.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stryker is 21,142MM, a decrease of 11.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stryker. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYK is 0.54%, an increase of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 346,816K shares. The put/call ratio of SYK is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenleaf Trust holds 16,689K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,117K shares , representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,228K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,617K shares , representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 7.75% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,898K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,131K shares , representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 4.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,057K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,851K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 3.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,764K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,542K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 3.39% over the last quarter.

