Rothschild & Co Initiates Coverage of Solventum (SOLV) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Rothschild & Co initiated coverage of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.77% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Solventum is $91.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 38.77% from its latest reported closing price of $65.69 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Solventum is 8,437MM, an increase of 1.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,075 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solventum. This is an decrease of 309 owner(s) or 22.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOLV is 0.16%, an increase of 7.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.75% to 129,559K shares. The put/call ratio of SOLV is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 15,356K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,899K shares , representing an increase of 16.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 24.67% over the last quarter.

Trian Fund Management holds 8,237K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,463K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 6,220K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,518K shares , representing an increase of 11.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 5.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,589K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,825K shares , representing an increase of 16.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLV by 26.06% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,085K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,630K shares , representing a decrease of 13.34%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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