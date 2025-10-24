Rothschild & Co Initiates Coverage of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. - Depositary Receipt (SQM) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Rothschild & Co initiated coverage of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SQM) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQM is 0.36%, an increase of 7.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.98% to 50,687K shares. The put/call ratio of SQM is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 9,231K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,372K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQM by 25.17% over the last quarter.

Manning & Napier Advisors holds 2,981K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,430K shares , representing an increase of 18.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQM by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 2,001K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares , representing a decrease of 21.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQM by 30.18% over the last quarter.

BGEHX - Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund Class 2 holds 1,853K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares , representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQM by 22.97% over the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 1,842K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,524K shares , representing an increase of 17.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQM by 13.69% over the last quarter.

