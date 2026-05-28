Rothschild & Co Initiates Coverage of Omnicom Group (OMC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Rothschild & Co initiated coverage of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.58% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Omnicom Group is $99.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $122.72. The average price target represents an increase of 32.58% from its latest reported closing price of $74.85 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Omnicom Group is 15,292MM, a decrease of 22.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omnicom Group. This is an decrease of 397 owner(s) or 25.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMC is 0.12%, an increase of 30.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 342,542K shares. The put/call ratio of OMC is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 20,295K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 14,840K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 12,098K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,284K shares , representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 91.61% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,032K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,564K shares , representing an increase of 12.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 88.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,314K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,578K shares , representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 45.40% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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