Rothschild & Co Initiates Coverage of Dynatrace (DT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2026, Rothschild & Co initiated coverage of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.60% Upside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for Dynatrace is $50.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 47.60% from its latest reported closing price of $34.28 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Dynatrace is 2,018MM, an increase of 4.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynatrace. This is an decrease of 532 owner(s) or 44.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DT is 0.12%, an increase of 56.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.96% to 285,674K shares. The put/call ratio of DT is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 15,809K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,649K shares , representing an increase of 7.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 0.09% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 9,649K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,689K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 7,927K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,186K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%.

American Century Companies holds 7,269K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,919K shares , representing a decrease of 8.94%.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,098K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,961K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT by 52.80% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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