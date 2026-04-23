Rothschild & Co Initiates Coverage of Datadog (DDOG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2026, Rothschild & Co initiated coverage of Datadog (NasdaqGS:DDOG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.08% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Datadog is $185.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $122.21 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 40.08% from its latest reported closing price of $132.14 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Datadog is 4,276MM, an increase of 24.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,068 funds or institutions reporting positions in Datadog. This is an decrease of 656 owner(s) or 38.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDOG is 0.21%, an increase of 43.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.43% to 283,049K shares. The put/call ratio of DDOG is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,424K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,467K shares , representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,056K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,858K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 7,624K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,307K shares , representing an increase of 30.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 24.73% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,310K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,079K shares , representing a decrease of 28.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 73.57% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,035K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,076K shares , representing an increase of 19.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 14.81% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.