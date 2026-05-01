Rothschild & Co Initiates Coverage of Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2026, Rothschild & Co initiated coverage of Credo Technology Group Holding (NasdaqGS:CRDO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.12% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Credo Technology Group Holding is $214.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.12% from its latest reported closing price of $184.43 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Credo Technology Group Holding is 895MM, a decrease of 16.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72, an increase of 22.90% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 733 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credo Technology Group Holding. This is an decrease of 308 owner(s) or 29.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRDO is 0.24%, an increase of 39.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.68% to 138,660K shares. The put/call ratio of CRDO is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,795K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,699K shares , representing a decrease of 32.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 22.07% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 5,563K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,733K shares , representing an increase of 14.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 22.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,862K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,677K shares , representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 46.62% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,812K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,351K shares , representing a decrease of 40.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 63.89% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,206K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891K shares , representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRDO by 3.28% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.