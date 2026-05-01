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Rothschild & Co Initiates Coverage of Ciena (CIEN) with Neutral Recommendation

May 01, 2026 — 08:04 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2026, Rothschild & Co initiated coverage of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.55% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ciena is $387.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $242.40 to a high of $577.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.55% from its latest reported closing price of $535.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ciena is 5,206MM, an increase of 1.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 961 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ciena. This is an decrease of 163 owner(s) or 14.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIEN is 0.27%, an increase of 13.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.17% to 151,725K shares. CIEN / Ciena Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CIEN is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elyxium Wealth holds 11,749K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,864K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,463K shares , representing an increase of 40.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 182.81% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,052K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,647K shares , representing an increase of 34.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 26.05% over the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 2,871K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 99.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,687K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,541K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 63.95% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
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