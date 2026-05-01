Rothschild & Co Initiates Coverage of Celestica (CLS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2026, Rothschild & Co initiated coverage of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.54% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Celestica is $282.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $130.55 to a high of $347.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.54% from its latest reported closing price of $418.95 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Celestica is 8,083MM, a decrease of 41.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 788 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celestica. This is an decrease of 181 owner(s) or 18.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLS is 0.34%, an increase of 14.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.81% to 76,573K shares. The put/call ratio of CLS is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,018K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,214K shares , representing an increase of 19.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 57.14% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,152K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,147K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%.

Franklin Resources holds 2,278K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921K shares , representing an increase of 15.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 39.97% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 2,266K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares , representing an increase of 23.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 41.25% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 1,882K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,993K shares , representing a decrease of 59.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 18.07% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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