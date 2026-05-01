Rothschild & Co Initiates Coverage of Astera Labs (ALAB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2026, Rothschild & Co initiated coverage of Astera Labs (NasdaqGS:ALAB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.55% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Astera Labs is $203.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.55% from its latest reported closing price of $194.74 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Astera Labs is 623MM, a decrease of 26.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 720 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astera Labs. This is an decrease of 258 owner(s) or 26.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALAB is 0.24%, an increase of 30.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.72% to 115,914K shares. The put/call ratio of ALAB is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 2,452K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,547K shares , representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 20.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,429K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,324K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 14.22% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,178K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,919K shares , representing a decrease of 34.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 46.81% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,935K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares , representing an increase of 20.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 7.46% over the last quarter.

Atreides Management holds 1,611K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing an increase of 96.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 1,284.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.