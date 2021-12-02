Rothermeres up offer to take Daily Mail publisher private

The controlling shareholders of the Daily Mail publisher, the Rothermere family, increased the cash component of its offer to buy out other shareholders to 270 pence per share, representing a 5.9% rise on its original bid, they said on Thursday.

