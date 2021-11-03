Rothermere family agree deal to take Daily Mail publisher private

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The publisher of the Daily Mail DMGOa.L said on Wednesday its founder and controlling shareholder, the Rothermere family, had agreed the terms to take the company private, comprising 255 pence cash for each share and a special dividend worth 991 pence a share.

The Rothermere family announced their plan in July as part of a break-up of the business.

Their offer was dependent on the sale of the company's RMS insurance business and a listing of online car seller Cazoo, which it partly owns, both conditions which have now been fulfilled.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

