Rothblatt Martine A Cuts Stake in United Therapeutics (UTHR)

Fintel reports that Rothblatt Martine A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.92MM shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.12MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.83% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.01% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Therapeutics is $291.21. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.01% from its latest reported closing price of $259.99.

The projected annual revenue for United Therapeutics is $2,258MM, an increase of 21.40%. The projected annual EPS is $19.92, an increase of 27.52%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1064 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Therapeutics. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 2.01%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UTHR is 0.4165%, a decrease of 4.4160%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 49,609K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,926,500 shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,970,000 shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 18.14% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,550,214 shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,793,591 shares, representing a decrease of 9.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 3.07% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,356,766 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,454,057 shares, representing a decrease of 7.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 12.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,354,276 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333,163 shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 5.91% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,330,079 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300,264 shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 8.65% over the last quarter.

United Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the strength of a balanced, value-creating biotechnology model. We are confident in our future thanks to our fundamental attributes, namely our obsession with quality and innovation, the power of our brands, our entrepreneurial culture and our bioinformatics leadership. We also believe that our determination to be responsible citizens - having a positive impact on patients, the environment and society - will sustain our success in the long term. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Lung Biotechnology PBC, we are focused on addressing the acute national shortage of transplantable lungs and other organs with a variety of technologies that either delay the need for such organs or expand the supply. Lung Biotechnology is the first public benefit corporation subsidiary of a public biotechnology or pharmaceutical company.

