Roth Ronald G Updates Holdings in Clearfield (CLFD)

Fintel reports that Roth Ronald G has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.43MM shares of Clearfield Inc (CLFD). This represents 9.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.43MM shares and 10.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.17% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.57% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clearfield is $135.40. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $148.05. The average price target represents an increase of 112.57% from its latest reported closing price of $63.70.

The projected annual revenue for Clearfield is $392MM, an increase of 28.10%. The projected annual EPS is $4.35, an increase of 13.46%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearfield. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 26.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CLFD is 0.2458%, an increase of 29.3160%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.81% to 9,714K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 837,738 shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel holds 371,773 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179,535 shares, representing an increase of 51.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLFD by 342.81% over the last quarter.

Atika Capital Management holds 362,006 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417,000 shares, representing a decrease of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLFD by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 355,545 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349,943 shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLFD by 60.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 353,500 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 341,492 shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLFD by 82.26% over the last quarter.

Clearfield Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clearfield, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. Its "fiber toanywhere" platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.