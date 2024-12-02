Roth MKM Upgrades Tesla (TSLA)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Roth MKM upgraded their outlook for Tesla (NasdaqGS:TSLA) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.19% Downside

As of December 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tesla is $238.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.11 to a high of $431.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 33.19% from its latest reported closing price of $357.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tesla is 152,227MM, an increase of 56.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesla. This is an increase of 271 owner(s) or 6.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLA is -10.78%, an increase of 1,337.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 1,661,032K shares. The put/call ratio of TSLA is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 86,079K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,652K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 24.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 72,667K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,212K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 24.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 59,356K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,334K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 35.03% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 42,813K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,709K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 26.01% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 36,359K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,997K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 30.63% over the last quarter.

Tesla Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Since its founding in 2003, Tesla has broken new barriers in developing high-performance automobiles that are not only the world’s best and highest-selling pure electric vehicles—with long range and absolutely no tailpipe emissions—but also the safest, highest-rated cars on the road in the world. Beyond the flagship Model S sedan and the falcon-winged door Model X sports utility vehicle, Tesla also offers a smaller, simpler and more affordable mid-sized sedan, Model 3, which it is expected will truly propel electric vehicles into the mainstream. In addition, with the opening of the Gigafactory and the acquisition of SolarCity, Tesla now offers a full suite of energy products that incorporates solar, storage, and grid services. As the world’s only fully integrated sustainable energy company, Tesla is at the vanguard of the world’s inevitable shift towards a sustainable energy platform.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.