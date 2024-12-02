Roth MKM Upgrades Tesla (SNSE:TSLACL)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Roth MKM upgraded their outlook for Tesla (SNSE:TSLACL) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesla. This is an increase of 271 owner(s) or 6.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLACL is -10.78%, an increase of 1,337.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 1,661,032K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 86,079K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,652K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLACL by 24.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 72,667K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,212K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLACL by 24.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 59,356K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,334K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLACL by 35.03% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 42,813K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,709K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLACL by 26.01% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 36,359K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,997K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLACL by 30.63% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

