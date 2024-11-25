Roth MKM Upgrades Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, Roth MKM upgraded their outlook for Synchronoss Technologies (NasdaqCM:SNCR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 153.57% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Synchronoss Technologies is $24.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 153.57% from its latest reported closing price of $9.52 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Synchronoss Technologies is 263MM, an increase of 54.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synchronoss Technologies. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 30.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNCR is 0.42%, an increase of 6.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.42% to 5,869K shares. The put/call ratio of SNCR is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

180 Degree Capital holds 855K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

B. Riley Financial holds 753K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,414K shares , representing a decrease of 87.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNCR by 28.02% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 564K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNCR by 55.80% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 559K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 458K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Synchronoss Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships, and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.