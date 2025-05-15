Roth MKM Upgrades Perion Network (TASE:PERI)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Roth MKM upgraded their outlook for Perion Network (TASE:PERI) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perion Network. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 8.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PERI is 0.14%, an increase of 83.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 28,059K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 3,479K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,511K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 23.91% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 2,538K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,388K shares , representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 11.75% over the last quarter.

Value Base holds 2,309K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company.

Phoenix Holdings holds 2,279K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,224K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 34.35% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,874K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,804K shares , representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 4.23% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.