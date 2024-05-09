Roth MKM Upgrades Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2024, Roth MKM upgraded their outlook for Orthofix Medical (NasdaqGS:OFIX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.42% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Orthofix Medical is 18.84. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $27.72. The average price target represents an increase of 26.42% from its latest reported closing price of 14.90.

The projected annual revenue for Orthofix Medical is 514MM, a decrease of 32.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orthofix Medical. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OFIX is 0.12%, an increase of 30.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.75% to 38,211K shares. The put/call ratio of OFIX is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,665K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,435K shares , representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 38.13% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 3,600K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,964K shares , representing an increase of 17.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFIX by 13.47% over the last quarter.

Engine Capital Management holds 3,035K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,079K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 1,053K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company.

Orthofix Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device and biologics company with a spine and extremities focus. The Company's mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions as it partners with health care professionals to improve patients' lives. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix's spine and orthopedic extremities products are distributed in more than 70 countries via the Company's sales representatives and distributors.

