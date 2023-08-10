Roth MKM Upgrades Liveperson (LPSN)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Roth MKM upgraded their outlook for Liveperson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.34% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liveperson is 4.91. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 3.34% from its latest reported closing price of 4.75.

The projected annual revenue for Liveperson is 563MM, an increase of 23.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liveperson. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 11.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPSN is 0.04%, a decrease of 60.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.16% to 67,861K shares. The put/call ratio of LPSN is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,074K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,195K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPSN by 58.73% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,418K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,459K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPSN by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 2,360K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,005K shares, representing a decrease of 196.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPSN by 84.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,162K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,135K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPSN by 59.35% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,007K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares, representing an increase of 49.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPSN by 84.89% over the last quarter.

Liveperson Background Information

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Its 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use its conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship - a conversational relationship - with their millions of consumers. LivePerson was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list in 2020.

