Roth MKM Upgrades Inseego (MUN:INO0)

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Roth MKM upgraded their outlook for Inseego (MUN:INO0) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inseego. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 45.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INO0 is 1.45%, an increase of 30,640.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 163.21% to 5,009K shares.

Aviva Holdings holds 1,303K shares representing 10.61% ownership of the company.

Braslyn holds 761K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company.

Simplicity Wealth holds 761K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 310K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares , representing an increase of 74.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INO0 by 251.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 304K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

