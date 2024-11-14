Roth MKM Upgrades Inseego (INSG)

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Roth MKM upgraded their outlook for Inseego (NasdaqGS:INSG) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.83% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Inseego is $16.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 53.83% from its latest reported closing price of $10.83 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Inseego is 322MM, an increase of 64.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inseego. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 38.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSG is 0.02%, an increase of 435.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.75% to 2,305K shares. The put/call ratio of INSG is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aviva Holdings holds 1,303K shares representing 10.61% ownership of the company.

Braslyn holds 761K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company.

Simplicity Wealth holds 761K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 304K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 133K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company.

Inseego Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inseego Corp. is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Its innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company's patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.