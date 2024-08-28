Roth MKM Upgrades Coterra Energy (CTRA)

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Roth MKM upgraded their outlook for Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.11% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Coterra Energy is $33.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 39.11% from its latest reported closing price of $24.21 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Coterra Energy is 7,692MM, an increase of 38.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,690 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coterra Energy. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRA is 0.26%, an increase of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 757,146K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRA is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 55,474K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,753K shares , representing an increase of 17.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 83.53% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 34,869K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,821K shares , representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 2.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,363K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,521K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 7.63% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 21,851K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,397K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 32.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,101K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,956K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Coterra Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coterra is a premier, diversified energy company based in Houston, Texas. The company strives to be a leading producer, delivering returns with a commitment to sustainability leadership.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.