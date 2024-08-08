Roth MKM Upgrades CEVA (LSE:0Q19)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, Roth MKM upgraded their outlook for CEVA (LSE:0Q19) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.21% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for CEVA is 26.31 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 19.61 GBX to a high of 31.60 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 53.21% from its latest reported closing price of 17.17 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for CEVA is 156MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in CEVA. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Q19 is 0.08%, an increase of 7.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 21,361K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 1,970K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,894K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Q19 by 3.68% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,594K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q19 by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 777K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares , representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q19 by 48.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 647K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q19 by 8.68% over the last quarter.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii holds 631K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

